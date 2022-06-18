‘How Do I Share The Rooms?’

Hi,

I got a 2bedroom flat because the place is close to me and my wife place of work.we couldn’t get a 3bedroom around the area cos that was the one we saw at the time and it was not costly.

But here is the problem I have a 19yrs old boy waiting for admission and a 16yrs old girl in ss3 but I don’t know how to allocate the 2 bedroom maybe my wife and I should take one and leave the other room for my son and daughter but my girl is already a lady and she doesn’t want to share a room with her brother,,am also thinking my wife should share one room with our daughter while I share the remaining room with my son but what if me and my wife need each other.

Where we relocated from we had 3 bedrooms and everyone had his room but because that was the only apartment near and less costly we had to take it.

