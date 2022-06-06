‘How Do I Take Care Of My Joystick To Ensure High Libido & Strong Erections?’

A man is despised and feels less of himself if

(a) he is poor

(b) he can’t satisfy a woman.

The latter is of concern here.

A serious factor to satisfying a woman is good penile health.

This is two pronged: ability to gain, maintain and sustain an erection; and ability to last long.

The former is worse than death.

Men here will agree that there have been occasions you fail to gain or sustain erections especially from age 30.

I have experienced it too. That day I felt like disappearing.

The lady was already in the mood and I couldn’t get it up.

Although in hindsight I discovered I had malaria because I used to fire on all cylinders.

This experience is dispiriting as it leaves the man disappointed and the woman unsatisfied and abysmally frustrated.

Scientific literature agrees that factors such as diabetes, high BP, infections, obesity etc can influence these outcomes.

So please I seek to know practically how men here have been able to deal with this challenge for it’s when a good erection is gained that you start talking about lasting long.

How can one care for his health – penis so as to have it function optimally at all times.

How can we have good libido too?

What foods or habits can affect these negatively?

I need first hand input and experience please.

