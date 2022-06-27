‘How I Cooked Delicious Beans Porridge With Swag’ (Pics, Video)

Hi All, beans porridge is a great tasting meal that’s very satisfying any time. Please check out my recipe with some yummy upgrades and try it out today
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5B0wUlZ7YM
INGREDIENTS (enough for 4 adult servings)
Beans – 4 cups
Medium sized carrots – 2 pieces
Medium sized Cabbage – 1/4 piece
Boneless Chicken Breast – Quantity as preferred
Plantain – 2 pieces
Fresh Tomatoes – 5 pieces
Onion – 1 bulb
Garlic – 3 cloves (big sized)
Vegetable Oil – 125 ml (1/2 cup)
Seasoning to taste
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Black Pepper – 1 teaspoon
Curry Powder – 1 teaspoon
