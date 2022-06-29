‘How I Did Not Sleep With A Married Woman Who Tried To Seduce Me’

To be tempted to sleep with someone’s wife can come, they may even offer you, but I beg you resist…. Adultery is cheaper than before…I have more than one encounter, but let me share this..

Some years back, I went for something (briefly) in a northern state, and I stayed in a couples house then.. It was quit okay as I was received well into the house.. But what happened? I noticed the couples were not in talking terms, but they talked to me. One night, the man left and did not come back that night…To be real I met a dangerous temptation as me and the wife became “fleshly” close to each other that night, we were talking and the environment was “satanned”. She was weak and I was weak, but I held on and never caressed her nor had sex. I had the power to UnCloth her as she was vulnerable. She complained of her hubbies bed performance. Thank God I did not fall. I might have been destroyed today.

No matter how sweet a married woman appears, even if she goes naked, endure it with your life and go away…

This is not the only temptation with a married woman..But thank God for keeping me.

