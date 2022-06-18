How I Moved From Management Trainee To Assistant Manager Within 4 Years

I’m posting this to encourage someone out there.

My job hunting days started here on NL, in fact I got my first two (2) jobs here on NL after which recommendations and reputation opened more doors for me. There was one award I won in the job hunting section as the nairalander that crashes every job thread or something like that I can’t remember

Below are what have been working for me so far.

Choose a career in the right industry

Simply put, “e get some kind work wey I no fit do.”

I’m a very calculative person, I was kinda selective during my early days because I knew where the money was. I also understand that you have to start little, but no matter how little please don’t settle for the low tier industries.

You will be behind in all facets of life, trust me on this one.

Competence

Nobody in life except your parents will be attracted to you if you don’t have anything to bring to the table. Organizations will beg to have you and also dance to your terms when you have the right skill set to get the job done.

Under this point, I’ll also add smartwork and personal development.

Networking with the right people

Do not hide under a rock, simply put do not hide behind your desk from January to December.

Go out and meet the people you exchange emails with, put names to faces. Have their whatsApp numbers and connect. They know you’re competent, they’ll be more than happy to have you on their team or strongly refer you .

You must jump ships

Make I use pidgin talk this one, dem no dey stay one place rise to the top. The people you met there will suppress you.

The people I left in my former places of work cannot lace my shoes right now. Please I am not bragging, I’m just stating the facts.

Jumping ships attract at least 40-60% and sometimes 100%+ salary increase and also position. So you decide where you’ll pitch your tent.

The first 2 points will help you jump ships at your own will and terms.

On the other hand, don’t jump ships too often.

The BIG God factor

As a Christian, I cannot overemphasize this. You’re not the most hardworking or brilliant mind out there, in my career journey I see people with higher qualifications than me that are way behind and I ask myself many questions.

It will pay you to run with the grace of God, believe me on this one. I attend some interviews and I ask myself if this is an interview or a hangout. There was one I attended the top two officers were asking and answering themselves questions that was meant for me .

Or how do you explain when you’ll put all your life problems in your salary demand (which is higher than the industry standard by 30% or so) and the company will agree 100%. Last I checked you’re not the only one in the market.

I’m still on my journey, but I just feel led to share this to encourage someone out there.

