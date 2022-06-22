How I Was Forcefully Married To Boko Haram Since 2014 – Escaped Chibok Schoolgirl

Borno State schoolgirl, identified as Hauwa Joseph, has disclosed that she was forcefully married to Amir Abbah, one of the Boko Haram’s Commanders at Gazuwa camp, who was later killed during one of the encounters with the troops of the Nigerian Army.

Hauwa escaped from the Boko Haram camp in Gazuwa during a massive incursion of the troops of the Nigerian Army into the location on June 12.

She revealed this while narrating her tribulation to newsmen in Maiduguri, Borno State, at a news conference held at the Command and Control Centre, Maimalari Cantonment, stating that terrorists in the camp were running for safety while troops were advancing, she took a separate route to escape from the terrorists’ camp.

She said, “On my way, I met with some of the insurgents who asked me where I was going, but I tricked them by telling them that I was following some women to hide in the nearby forest.

“I slept under a tree with my child, then proceeded the next day until I arrived at the road where I approached a military checkpoint.

“Initially, they thought I was a suicide bomber, but when I explained myself, they took me along with them.”

She appreciated the Nigerian Army for rescuing her and hoped other girls who are still in some of the terrorists’ camps would be rescued.

Recall that Hauwa Joseph was one out of the more than 200 female students of the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State abducted in April 2014 by Boko Haram terrorists.

About 100 of the school girls are still missing seven years after the initial abduction.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/06/22/how-i-was-forcefully-married-boko-haram-2014-escaped-camp-%E2%80%93-chibok-schoolgirl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related