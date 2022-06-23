Prior to Peter Obi’s arrival, Labour Party had just 5000 followers. Today, it’s followers base has increased to 148,000 followers just under a month after Peter Obi moved to the Party. Below are some photos;
https://twitter.com/chi_neche_rem/status/1532628028508995587?t=NBDUX1U0Gk0XHhKdJ_Dhzg&s=19
How Labour Party’s Twitter Handle Grew With The Arrival Of Peter Obi (Photos)
Prior to Peter Obi’s arrival, Labour Party had just 5000 followers. Today, it’s followers base has increased to 148,000 followers just under a month after Peter Obi moved to the Party. Below are some photos;