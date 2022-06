We Yoruba call it Iru or Eware and in almost all our soup it’s a compulsory ingredients. Efo riro, ila or ila alasepo, Ewedu or Ewedu Alasepo, gbegiri, Egusi, Obe isapa and many others. This Iru must be added to bring out the life of the soup.

Do other tribes in Nigeria use this ingredient and what’s it called in your dialect?

Nigerians in diaspora, do you get to use Iru in your soups too?

MissyB3

