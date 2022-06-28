How Much Is Cooking Gas Being Sold In Your Area?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I refilled 12.5kg cylinder for 10,000 naira today.
It’s not easy at all, this is really frustrating.

How much is cooking gas sold in your area, you may add location too.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: