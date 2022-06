Dear N/Landers,

i have been driving my Honda over a year now. I’m always tempted to change the gear oil even when the gear has never given me headache for once.

My former mechanic then told me to always change the oil every 3 months. This has got me confused and i dont know what to do

please your advice will go a long way, and i will appreciate if this can be pushed to front page.

