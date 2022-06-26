How Oshiomhole Avoided INEC’s Hammer As Lawan, Akpabio Umahi Lose Out

Egungun Don Enter Express: How Oshiomhole Avoided INEC’s Hammer As Lawan, Akpabio Umahi Gets Quarantined

Egungun is a general term for many types of Yoruba masquerades, which are traditionally associated with ancestral veneration. In spirituality, these masquerades have different levels of hierarchy. If Egungun never chop belleful e no suppose enter express, it is better Egungun stays within his comfort zone to avoid stories that touch.

The new electoral act is no respecter of persons it has humbled the lions, calmed the tigers, and humiliated the gamblers who play with our collective patrimony.

Yesterday, INEC released the official list of the various party candidates for Senatorial and House of Representatives seats across the Federation, and the names of several major APC leaders were missing.

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, current Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, and the National Assembly’s Methuselah, Ahmed Lawan, were all missing in action.

When I heard a while back that the respected Deputy Senate President Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege was boasting about how he orchestrated the new electoral law that was systematically eliminating all the indispensables, I couldn’t help but laugh. Imagine bragging about a law that prevented statutory delegates, including himself, from participating in party primaries?

Lol no be juju b dat? If you can not vote you should also not be eligible to be voted for, anyway that na another day gist.

So when the APC published its presidential form for hundred million naira, Nigerians were surprised and questioned if the country was for sale.For me, I was not amused because I understood the inflation rate in Nigeria today may be a reason why the sum could be so ludicrous.

Due to rumors that Buhari had anointed a candidate, some of these politicians began to gamble. Rather than waiting for Buhari to anoint them, they chose to purchase anointing oil and travel to meet Buhari. In this way, they acted more like the “Kalo Kalo” pastors of today, who would attempt to CALL God rather than waiting for God to call them.

Now na, Buhari no anoint anybody just like how God no gree pick some pastor calls. Dem say, WAHALA B LIKE WETIN AGAIN?

Imagine Akpabio a thriving minister was humbled by the electoral act , look at Lawan the CHECHELENCHE of National Assembly who has been in the NASS since 1999, he wanted to gamble with the presidency because he suddenly became the anointed candidate, lol them say, Cow wey dey in a hurry to go America go come back as corn beef.

Umahi’s case no different , the snake wey bite Akpabio na take the same tail flog David Umahi, from next year they would be at the political labour market lobbying for ministerial positions.

The electoral act they engineered could not even make some of them score a single vote, Egungun be carefull na express you dey go ? Gbas gbos ge ge gegeti…Malo kanra e lona garage…Oya gbas gbos.

Adams Oshiomhole, a two-time former governor of Edo State and a former national chairman of the APC, overcame the obstacle by withdrawing from the presidential primary. He never paid for a form, and that was his only defense against the INEC’s axe, which it used to dispatch several political gladiators. To God be the glory.

You cannot run for another office within the same electoral circle after having participated in one. Gbas Gbos INEC has really lived to expectations. Next time you go understand say na because TREE NEAR TREE NA MAKE MONKEY SMART.

Na write I dey write , I no kill person, if only these people they READ THE LAW wey dem dey make, shey e for beta , that na why some people speak in Yoruba, Hausa, Ibo, History Language and yet still scored zero, they suffered the humiliations of not even voting for themselves.

What a shame that lawmakers who can’t even understand the law that they created that disenfranchised them are the ones crafting laws for our future.

Matthew 15:14 Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah and I am the Principal/ Chairman of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/egungun-don-enter-express-how-oshiomhole-avoided-inecs-hammer-as-lawan-akpabio-umahi-gets-quarantined/

