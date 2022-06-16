How To Fix All N-Power Physical Verification Venue Issues

Npower applicants having issues regarding the Npower physical verification venue can go through the frequently asked questions regarding the Npower physical verification venue and their solutions below.

QUESTION 1: I was posted to a physical verification venue which is not within my local government area of residence.

ANSWER 1: Send your Npower ID to Npower on twitter @npower_ng

QUESTION 2: I cannot locate my physical verification venue I am under the non graduate Npower category.

ANSWER 2: Npower non graduates will conduct their physical verification exercise at their training centres or at their training camp.

QUESTION 3: I cannot locate my physical verification venue on nasims self service portal

ANSWER 3: The physical verification venue is located under the “verification” tab of the nasims self service portal.

QUESTION 4: I have relocated to another state but my local government area of residence on my portal is at my previous state.

ANSWER 4: You have to travel back to your previous state to complete your physical verification exercise and that is where your physical verification venue is located.

QUESTION 5: I do not know how to use the NASIMS ussd code to check my physical verification venue.

ANSWER 5: Simply dial *45665# on any mobile network.

QUESTION 6: My physical verification venue is blank on the verification page of the nasims self service portal

ANSWER 6: Simply send your Npower ID to Npower twitter handle @npower_ng

QUESTION 7: After dialing the USSD code *45665# I cannot find my physical verification venue

ANSWER 7: Send your Npower ID to Npower on twitter @npower_ng please check if you are under graduate category or non graduate category, all Npower applicants under the non graduate category will carry out their physical verification at their training venues.

