How To Sustain The Goodness Of Ramadan Even After Ramadan?

Ramadan has come and gone. Shawwal also. BTW, did you fast the 6 days of Shawwal before the month ends (If yes, may Allah reward you abundantly and accept it). During this month, many engaged in different good deeds – feeding people, giving alms to people and observing a lot of ibadah. How do we sustain the goodness of Ramadan after it? This thread provides an answer.

Shaykh Sa’d ash-Shithree حفظه الله was asked at the Haram after his explanation of Sunan Abi Dawud, “How do we remain upon khayr (a good state, goodness) after Ramadan?”

The Shaykh حفظه الله said (summarized),

There are certain actions one can perform that will allow him/her to attain many rewards:

1. Acknowledge the blessings of Allah upon you. One of the major goals of Ramadan is for a person to recognize and show gratitude for these blessings. Allah said,

شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِي أُنزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدًى لِّلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِّنَ الْهُدَىٰ وَالْفُرْقَانِ ۚ فَمَن شَهِدَ مِنكُمُ الشَّهْرَ فَلْيَصُمْهُ ۖ وَمَن كَانَ مَرِيضًا أَوْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍ فَعِدَّةٌ مِّنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ ۗ يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ بِكُمُ الْيُسْرَ وَلَا يُرِيدُ بِكُمُ الْعُسْرَ وَلِتُكْمِلُوا الْعِدَّةَ وَلِتُكَبِّرُوا اللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا هَدَاكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ

“The month of Ramadhan [is that] in which was revealed the Qur’an, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion…Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship and [wants] for you to complete the period and to glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you,

*and perhaps you will be grateful.*” (2: 185)

Recognize the health Allah has granted you (do you need a machine to help you breathe? A wheelchair to move? Do you have a sound mind??)

Recognize what Allah has blessed you with from wealth, family, friends, etc…

Recognize that Allah has guided you to Islam (…Allahu Akbar…a chance to be saved from the Fire…)

Recognize Allah has granted you success in having the desire to practice Islam and the Sunnah…

(Then be grateful to Him for these blessings by devoting yourself in His worship: pray 5 times a day, give in charity, be good to parents, family, neighbors, etc.)

2. Have sincerity in all actions. Think about the intentions for every action you do, no matter how small they might be. Will it bring you closer to Allah or no? If yes, make sure it is sincerely for His sake. (Quality over quantity).

3. Perform all of your acts of worship with perfection (ihsaan) by paying full attention to what you are saying and doing while knowing that Allah is watching you. This is a means of obtaining tremendous rewards.

4. Preserve the limbs against disobeying Allah. Guard your tongue against backbiting others, guard your eyes and ears against looking and listening to Haram, protect your hands and feet from disobedience (as they will testify for or against you on the Last Day).

In turn, the reward is the HIGHEST ABODE IN PARADISE.

قَدْ أَفْلَحَ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ (1) الَّذِينَ هُمْ فِي صَلَاتِهِمْ خَاشِعُونَ (2) وَالَّذِينَ هُمْ عَنِ اللَّغْوِ مُعْرِضُونَ (3) وَالَّذِينَ هُمْ لِلزَّكَاةِ فَاعِلُونَ (4) وَالَّذِينَ هُمْ لِفُرُوجِهِمْ حَافِظُونَ (5) إِلَّا عَلَىٰ أَزْوَاجِهِمْ أَوْ مَا مَلَكَتْ أَيْمَانُهُمْ فَإِنَّهُمْ غَيْرُ مَلُومِينَ (6) فَمَنِ ابْتَغَىٰ وَرَاءَ ذَٰلِكَ فَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْعَادُونَ (7) وَالَّذِينَ هُمْ لِأَمَانَاتِهِمْ وَعَهْدِهِمْ رَاعُونَ (� وَالَّذِينَ هُمْ عَلَىٰ صَلَوَاتِهِمْ يُحَافِظُونَ (9) أُولَٰئِكَ هُمُ الْوَارِثُونَ (10) الَّذِينَ يَرِثُونَ الْفِرْدَوْسَ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ (11)

“Successful indeed are the believers: those who humble themselves in prayer; those who avoid idle talk; those who pay alms-tax; those who guard their chastity Except from their wives or those their right hands possess, for indeed, they will not be blamed – but whoever seeks beyond that are the transgressors; ˹the believers are also˺ those who are true to their trusts and covenants; and those who are ˹properly˺ observant of their prayers. These are the ones who will be awarded Paradise as their own. They will be there forever.” (Mu’minun: 1-11)

5. Safeguard and uphold the obligations of the Deen with the most important (after the Shahaadah) being the Salah.

6. Avoid evil thoughts and suspicions of others and discrediting their intentions.

7. Constantly remember Allah.

وَاذْكُرُوا اللَّهَ كَثِيرًا لَّعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ

“…and remember Allah abundantly, so that you may be successful.” (8:45)

The Shaykh mentioned that there is a difference between نَجَاح and فَلَاح and the former (najaah) takes the meaning of being successful in one particular affair while the latter (falaah) takes the meaning of being successful in ALL affairs (this is why in the adhaan it is said come to FALAAH).

May Allah reward the Shaykh with good in both worlds for his advice and guidance. May Allah grant us SUCCESS in applying these points in our lives starting from THIS moment onwards. Aameen.



Abu Awzaa’ee Abdus-Salaam al-Makki al-Hanbali

