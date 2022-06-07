“How Yahaya Bello’s Confidence Is Driving Huge Delegate Support”

Regardless of the turbulence facing Kogi State Governor and top presidential aspirant Yahaya Bello from within and outside his party, the All Progressive Congress, the governor has remained steadfast, winning the hearts of more delegates for his audacity ahead of the primary election scheduled for Tuesday.

Bello, who is said to be facing various conspiracies, has remained the APC’s potential flag bearer as of today, refusing to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race cheaply.

On Monday evening, ahead of the party’s primary election, the governor walked out of a meeting of northern governors suspected of pushing a selfish agenda. He had stated several times that anyone elected president should be chosen on the basis of competence, regardless of religion or region.

Yahaya Bello appears to be winning the battle, as Nigerians, particularly the delegates who have mostly arrived in Abuja, admire his audacity.

