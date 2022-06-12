I Am Proud Of Getting Zero Votes At The APC Primary – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has finally congratulat the winner of the All Progressiv Congress (APC) Presidentia primary, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing a press conference at his Church on Sunday, Bakare, who had in 2019 said God told him he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, said he wears his zero vote with confidence

According to him, he remains fulfilled despite the zero votes because he did not compromise his values tailored towards a new Nigeria.

He said the emergence of Tinubu as the party’s candidate is a testament to his “significant contribution to to course of the South West and his labour towards the formation and establishment of the APC.”

Bakare while saying he remains “audaciously confident” that a new Nigeria is possible prayed God to bless the country with a leader that is not in love with money but justice and a leader not in love with publicity but humanity.”

“I therefore send best wishes to him as he proceeds to the campaign train towards the 2023 general elections,” he said.

He commended his family and supporters across the country for standing solidly behind him in the challenging moments of the primary.

Bakare, Tein Jack-Rich, a businessm Ikeobasi Mokelu, a former minister; and Rochas Okorocha, an incumbent Senator, are the presidential aspirants who scored zero in the election.



https://dailytrust.com/apc-primary-i-wear-my-zero-vote-with-confidence-bakare

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related