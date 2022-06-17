I Am ‘Standing In’ As Vice Presidential Candidate Of Labour Party

Mr Doyin Okupe appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on June 17, 2022.

Former presidential spokesperson Dr Doyin Okupe on Friday said he is ‘standing in’ as vice presidential candidate of the Labour party.

He made the announcement on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

If his candidacy holds, he will run alongside Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential elections.

However, Dr Okupe might be a placeholder to beat INEC’s deadline for the submission of the name of a vice presidential candidate.

The deadline ends today.

“Choosing the vice presidential candidate is an electoral process and it does not stop until the process and schedule ends,” Dr Okupe said. INEC allows you to present a candidate and later on, if you want to substitute, you may do so, if necessary. But if it’s not necessary, you may as well continue.”

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/06/17/i-am-the-vice-presidential-candidate-of-labour-party-doyin-okupe/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related