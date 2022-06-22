I Am Worried About Her High Sexual Drive

We got married two years ago. My challenge is that my partner has a higher sexual drive and love sex so much.

Ever since we do make love,she has never for once be the one to say she is satisfied and that I should stop despite that most time it takes me between 10 to 25 minutes atimes to cum. The highest I can recall that i stayed long was 32minutes before I cum, yet in all these it looks to her as if I have not started the work and she feel disappointed anytime I cum because from her body language;she demands more and can withstand even up to one and half hours to 2hours before she can be satisfied and I can’t go such.

I tried all I can but honestly I don’t feel like a man for not even for once tell me or appreciate me on bed by telling me ‘thank you, please cum na, your have stayed long,I am satisfied etc but will always rather willing to consume more and more despite that she needs sex most time and I responds to her demand. Even when I am tired and sweating profusely I keep on just to please her and I am getting fed up over this. I have never taken sex enhancement drug and will never take such.

I don’t want to complain to her about. her insatiable sexual drive and how stressful it is riding on me to avoid her hiding her sexual feelings to me or taken it as insult or hurt her feelings and at the same time the fear of her looking for satisfaction from elsewhere. Please advise on how to handle this challenge.

