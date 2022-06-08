APC Primary: I Campaigned For Tinubu Because Osinbajo Is Harder To Defeat – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stated that the reason he campaigned for Bola Tinubu to win the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential ticket was because Osinbajo would be harder to defeat in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, IGBERETV reports.

Reno believes it is now easy for Atiku to become president as he urged Atiku to prepare his inauguration speech.

Reno wrote on Twitter;

“As far as I see, HE Atiku should start writing his inauguration speech. If God spares his life, I don’t see Tinubu stopping him from winning the 2023 election. I spent time and serious money campaigning for Tinubu, because I knew Osinbajo would be harder to defeat!”

#APCPrimaries”



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1534496040753238018?t=JWnANDxuvADTZNU6hclpDA&s=19

“Now that the APC fell into our trap and picked Tinubu, we are overjoyed. Tinubu is a flawed candidate. But that is not even the challenge. Who will be his vice? A Northern Christian won’t get Northern votes. And he can’t survive a Muslim-Muslim ticket!

#APCPrimaries #TableShaker”



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1534503621907185664?t=svH3ff8FG7JSDzNHeyuvOA&s=19

