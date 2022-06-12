‘I Cooked This Strange Food I Found On Jumia’ (Pictures)

Apologies for the poor writing skills, I deal more with numbers.
After getting used to Rice, Beans and other common food in the country; I decided to explore more on un-traditional food on Jumia and I came across these three strange looking food.
1. Black Channa
2. Moong Dal
3. Moong Whole
I’ll be cooking the three and I’ll be posting pics here and comment on how yummy/bad they taste.
The first on the list is BLACK CHANNA(Chick Pea).
Watched a couple of videos on YouTube and I concluded it can be prepared like concoction beans(palm oiled beans).
Ingredients: half a pack of black Channa, tomato paste, pepper, Onions, Crayfish, vegetable oil(you can use palm oil if you like) and 420
First step is soaking to make it soft.
Read it can be prepared like groundnuts
Comment: SO YUMMY AND TASTY( I LOVE IT).
