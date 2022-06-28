I Don’t Want To Die – Actress Chacha Eke Splits From Her Husband

I Don’t Want To Die – Actress Chacha Eke Announces Split From Husband, Austin Faani

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has once again, announced the end of her marriage on social media, stating that she’s done pretending, IGBERETV reports.

Recall that in October 2020, Chacha took to social media to share a video announcing the end of her marriage to her movie director husband.

“You will say I am crazy but I am not. This video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but I am done. I’m done. I am leaving with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now. You will hear my story.” she said

However, a few days later, she shared another video from a hospital bed disclosing that she had been diagnosed with “Bipolar disorder”, while debunking allegations that her marriage ended due to domestic violence.

She later released a video stating that she was still with her husband and that she would not leave her marriage. She then addressed her brother , IK Eke, alongside former actresses Georgina Onuoha and Victoria Inyama for getting involved in her marriage issue.

Now, in a post she shared on Instagram on Monday night, June 27, Chacha apologized to the public for “living a lie.”

She further stated that she’s done with her marriage. She wrote;

NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE

Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”.

I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years.True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.

For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

If push comes to shove & suddenly i am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.

Ps: old photo.



