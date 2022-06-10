I Envisaged Terrorists’ Attacks In South-West – Sunday Igboho On Ondo Church Killings

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo more commonly known as Igboho, has condemned Sunday’s heinous attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Igboho stated that he had warned his tribesmen against terrorists’ activities which were only confirmed by the massacre of over 50 worshippers at the church during last Sunday service.

Igboho, according to an audio on Tuesday morning sent to Politics Nigeria, further begged for mercy from politicians he might have offended in the course of his separatist agitation.

He said, “I pray to God that we don’t experience such again. I pray to God to comfort the families of the victims.

“My fathers and mothers, can you see that I have been vindicated? I was not in a battle with any governor or senator. But what I envisaged, you didn’t see it. Now, can you all see?

“Well, the situation can still be redeemed. I want Yoruba people to be united before it is too late. I want South-West leaders to support me and other courageous Yoruba sons and daughters so that we can guard against these wicked acts. If I offend anyone, I ask for pardon, please,” he said.

Igboho, who fled Nigeria to avoid arrest, was given a conditional release from prison in neighbouring Benin Republic eight months after he was detained there.

Recall that Igboho had been detained in Benin’s commercial capital Cotonou on accusations of “criminal association” and he might not leave Benin until the completion of his case.

Igboho, who escaped from a deadly raid on his Ibadan, Oyo State residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) on July 1, 2021, was arrested in Benin Republic on his way to Germany on July 19 together with his wife, Ropo. His wife was released earlier.

The Nigerian government has accused Igboho and his associates of planning to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian state.

http://saharareporters.com/2022/06/07/ondo-church-killings-i-envisaged-terrorists%E2%80%99-attacks-south-west-we-can-still-save#:~:text=Ondo%20Church%20Killings%3A%20I%20Envisaged%20Terrorists%E2%80%99%20Attacks%20In%20South%2DWest%20But%20We%20Can%20Still%20Save%20The%20Situation%20%E2%80%93%20Sunday%20Igboho

