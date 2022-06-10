‘I Finally Bought The Tokunbo E250 Ford Econoline For ₦1.4 Million’ (Photos)

So, after much market research and advise I got from this thread https://www.nairaland.com/7161605/good-people-buy-tokunbo-e250, I finally decided to ‘risk’ it and purchase the vehicle.
I paid for it 1.4m, gave the ford mechanic 8k to service it (Nozzle and oil change), and also bought gear oil and engine oil. Then I gave it a small body wash.
In all, I spent about 1,430,000. Now vehicle speeds like mad, and is a Rear wheel drive.
So all I need to do is panel beater work. I’m budgeting like 200k for it.
So all in all, this vehicle at 1,630,000 is an excellent buy.
Or what do you think