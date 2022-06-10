‘I Finally Bought The Tokunbo E250 Ford Econoline For ₦1.4 Million’ (Photos)

So, after much market research and advise I got from this thread https://www.nairaland.com/7161605/good-people-buy-tokunbo-e250, I finally decided to ‘risk’ it and purchase the vehicle.

I paid for it 1.4m, gave the ford mechanic 8k to service it (Nozzle and oil change), and also bought gear oil and engine oil. Then I gave it a small body wash.

In all, I spent about 1,430,000. Now vehicle speeds like mad, and is a Rear wheel drive.

So all I need to do is panel beater work. I’m budgeting like 200k for it.

So all in all, this vehicle at 1,630,000 is an excellent buy.

Or what do you think

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related