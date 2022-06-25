I Impregnated The Wife Of My Cousin Who Pays My Fees – 21-Year-Old Ghanaian

Luck has eluded a 21-year-old Ghanaian man who has been sleeping with the wife of his cousin who pays his tertiary school fees, as the woman now carries his pregnancy and refuses to abort it.

According to the young man, he was living with his 35-year-old cousin and wife when he (cousin) had an opportunity to travel abroad last year, with the intention of making the woman join him later.

In his cousin’s absence, the young man who now lives in the house alone with the married woman claims to have had sex with her twice.

The woman is now pregnant and is not buying into the idea of aborting it. She plans to go and hide in the village and give birth secretly.

The troubled man’s fear is that family members might get wind of the scandal, and it might be deadly if his cousin finds out about the betrayal.

In a letter posted on a Facebook page, the Anonymous Confessions of Ghanaian Women, he revealed that he is contemplating committing suicide to escape the consequences of the sacrilegious act.

“Please I need advice. I have gone to impregnate my cousin’s wife and she says she cannot do abortion.

“I was staying with them like a help to them and my cousin is paying my fees. I am doing diploma. My cousin had an opportunity to travel outside so he went last year and left his wife. The plan is to make her join him soon.

“So we were the only two people in the house. Their marriage is only like two years.

“Please I am just 21 years and my cousin is 35. He will kill me if he finds out.

“His wife too just wants to go and hide in her village and give birth and come back but I am afraid someone in my family will find out. As at now, no one knows only me and her. Please I need help. I have learnt a great lesson from this because we only had sex twice,” he wrote.



https://www.pulse.ng/news/metro/ive-impregnated-wife-of-my-cousin-who-pays-my-fees-21-year-old-man-cries/nzmhqc7

