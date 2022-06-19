‘I Just Registered My PVC Online. Get Yours Today’

Things are now so easy, I’ve never voted in Nigeria before, but today I broke that yoke and registered my pvc on-line. And also changed my poling unit online to a ward very close to my house. As an Igbo man, for the first time I feel there is a reason to vote. I’ve sent this to over 30 of friends and they have all registered.

Visit this link to register online

http://cvr.inecnigeria.org

And follow this procedure

*ANNOUNCEMENT*

PLEASE TRY TO TRANSFER YOUR POLLING-UNIT TO THE ONE THAT IS CLOSEST TO YOUR HOUSE AND ENCOURAGE YOUR NEIGHBORS TO DO SAME.

*Transfer of Voter’s Card!*

Don’t go to join the long queue at INEC Office.

*Go to*

1. cvr.inecnigeria.org

2. Services

3. Voter Transfer

4. Create account with your email address

5. Login with your email

6. Open the link sent to you in your email

7. Fill out the form provided and your new address

8. Go through your application to be sure no mistake

9. Save as instructed.

10. Use your phone to snap and upload 2 of your photos (First photo with serious face and the second with smiling face)

11. Submit

12. Wait for when it is ready and INEC send you message (on your phone and or your email) where to pick your card (around your new place of abode).

Don’t just pray for good leaders, work by taking part in their emergence thru the ballot.

Be involved!

Get your Voter’s Card!!

http://cvr.inecnigeria.org

It is your Civic Responsibility!!!.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related