‘I never said investment in SABMiller now worth $100m’ — Obi blames ‘one youth’ for misinformation

JUNE 24, 2022 9:07 AM

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says he has nothing to do with the recent exaggeration of Anambra state’s investment in SABMiller.

Obi said this in a letter to Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, on Thursday, through his media aide, Valentine Obienyem.

The former Anambra governor blamed “one of the youths, not under our control, but eager to throw in anything that glorified their hero — Obi”.

In a 2018 interview, Obi had said he invested $20 million in International Breweries on behalf of Anambra state as a governor.

Obi’s claim was in response to questions on economic development, Anambra politics and his presidential ambition.

“… Anambra state is the single-highest shareholder in that facility. I invested in it, over $20 million,” Obi had said.

“It is worth almost $100 [million] today. That’s what government should do.

TheCable had previously fact-checked the claims. The Soludo administration also revealed the invested amount and current stake in the deal, contrary to Obi’s claims.

‘IT DIDN’T EMANATE FROM US’

“When the news of the multiplication of Obi’s investment in SABMiller was published, I knew it did not come from you. I personally made it clear that it was not circulated by Obi’s Media, but probably by one of the youths, not under our control, but eager to throw in anything that glorified their hero–Obi,” the letter reads.

“Do not judge Obi’s supporters based on these people’s cathartic reactions.

“It was saddening when one of the people you later appointed an aide, in a bashful, pugilistic manner, said I was the one that published it. When your media aide rebutted it, I said he did what he was supposed to do.

“My argument was simple: Even if the news was true, it is wrong to put into your mouth what you did not say.

“I read the recent rebuttal by your Commissioner on the subject, what do I say about it? I only want to assure you that the Obi’s camp is supporting you. We want you to succeed and cannot be part of any plot against you.”

Obi said he is ready to work and support Soludo to set the state on the part of progress.

“Some people are angry because we have chosen to identify with you; it is about time they realised that our only interest is recovering the eight years of retrogression,” the letter added.

“Anybody supporting Obi that fights you is on his own. I say this with all sincerity, especially knowing the brief I personally received from Mr. Peter Obi on this.

“Obi is ready to offer any support that will redeem our state and set it on the path of progress again.

“The way things are, anybody fighting you at the January of your tenure is simply being inconsiderate and insensitive. Please always sieve everyday reactions by people from the reaction from Mr. Obi’s official camp.

“As for Soludo’s supporters, take us as friends. We are one with you in the belief that Prof. Soludo should succeed for the good of our state”.



https://www.thecable.ng/i-never-said-investment-in-sabmiller-now-worth-100m-obi-blames-one-youth-for-misinformation/amp

