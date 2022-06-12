I No Longer Believe In Ohanaeze, They Betrayed Me – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Saturday passed vote of no confidence on Professor George Obiozor, declaring that he would no longer recognize him as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Umahi who ran for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress in the just concluded primary election of the APC, accused Obiozor of particanship, instead of making himself a rallying point during the struggle for the presidency of Igbo extraction.

He lamented that Obiozor failed to stand for the South East region when it mattered most, saying, “it is a very big shame, I have no confidence in him and he is no longer my President.”

Umahi chided delegates from other South East States who he said sold their votes to willing buyers instead of standing in defense of the calls for the Igbo Presidency.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the political actors from the South East zone for not justifying the agitations against the marginalization of Ndigbo during the just concluded Presidential Primary.

Governor Umahi spoke on Saturday while addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters who staged a heroic welcome for him on arrival to Ebonyi State after the Presidential Primary in Abuja.

He, however, commended delegates, Stakeholders, and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ebonyi State for their massive support of his candidature during the just concluded All Progressives Party, APC, Presidential Primary.

Umahi said: “First, let me say to Ebonyi people, you are wonderful people, the Presidential election was a great eyeopener to every son and daughter of Ebonyi State and with your support, we fought very gallantly.

“I had series of meetings with the party’s chairmen in the five states of the zone, in the company of its national vice chairman. I implored on the delegates that the issue was not about me but the mood of the Igbos in the nation.

“I implored that they should vote for any South East aspirant so that when the votes are counted, we would not be missing.

“We would have made a strong statement in the process, that the Igbos are eminently qualified with due capacity to lead the country,

“There was no sort of lobbying I did not receive, but I maintained that it was about bringing the marginalisation of the Igbos to the fore.

“The setting of the Nation is well skewed against any contest for Igbo man, while every Zones has about eight States or more and South East has only five, how do you expect an Igbo man to win a contest under this kind of arrangement?

“Prof. Obiozor could not stand for Igbos when it mattered so much; it is a very big shame, I have no confidence in him and he is no longer my President.

“In the comity of South East, Ebonyi people are not regarded, I continue to say that Ebonyi will never be Biafra.

“I weep for our Leaders; we are now regarded as people that will sell anything for the sake of money, it is about equity, justice, and fairness upon which I continue to shout for the unity of this country.”

Umahi said he was no longer interested in South East agenda, but Ebonyi agenda only, assuring that he would fight publicly, anyone that fights against the interest of Ebonyi people.

“I am the Governor of Ebonyi State, the only agenda I have for South East now is Ebonyi Agenda, I continue to say that he who sells his brother, even the buyer will not trust him.

“Anyone that fights against the interest of Ebonyi people in the South East, I will fight the person Publicly, Ndigbo, get your PVC and bond together, you have seen that nobody wants you anymore, we have the fighting spirit and the spirit of our founding Fathers have been rekindled to fight for us.

“When Honourable people are needed in South East, they will come to Ebonyi State, everything is not money,” he concluded.



https://independent.ng/youre-no-longer-my-president-umahi-tells-obiozor-passes-no-confidence-vote-on-him/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related