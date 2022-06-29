Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo has expressed delight after winning his first career league title.

Ighalo bagged a brace as Al Hilal defeated relegated Al-Faisaly 2-1 on Monday night to win the Saudi Arabia Professional League title.

It was the 18th time Ramon Diaz’s side will be clinching the title.

It was a double honour for the striker, who also finished the season as the top scorer with 24 goals.

The former Manchester United star took to social media to celebrate the victory.

“I waited 17 years before winning my first league title. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, if you keep working hard and never give up, you will get it right one day. God is the greatest,” Ighalo wrote on Instagram.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/29/i-waited-for-17-years-ighalo-elated-to-win-first-career-league-crown/

