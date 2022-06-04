I Want A Man That Matches My Energy – Tiwa Savage (Video)

Tiwa Savage: I Want a Man That Matches My Energy

(Watch Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Nn0GcaGrhc

Tiwa stated that she is only interested in a man who will match her energy by adding to her funds.

Award winning Nigerian singer/songwriter, Tiwa Savage has opened up on the kind of man she wants to be in a relationship with.

During her Water & Garri US concert in Dallas on Thursday, Tiwa stated that she is only interested in a man who will match her energy by adding to her funds.

She said: “It’s not that I’m just looking for a guy that has money because I have money too. I have my money don’t get it twisted. So all I’m saying is you gotta match my energy so from now on we are looking for someone to add to our funds.”

Tiwa Savage got married to TeeBillz in 2013.

The marriage produced Jamil in 2015 but the couple split in 2016 over allegations of infidelity, substance abuse and lack of care.

Tiwa made headlines after the release of her s3x video of her and an unidentified partner in October.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeV0yK8jAd5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

