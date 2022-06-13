‘I Want To Donate My Late Dad’s Church For PVC Registration And Collection Center’

I think it’s high time every citizen in Nigeria wants to troop out and vote their preferred candidate for 2023 elections. We need to vote what our hearts wants and getting the PVC is the first important step.

Everyone has started doing their part because they still love their fatherland, we all can’t JAPA because we can’t afford the bills or probably we can’t leave some of our loved ones behind. So what’s the way forward to make our dear nation Great again? Voting the right candidate is the answer.

The youths eyes are now cleared, they all want to vote for their choice. And as a Nigeria youth who is also a young father, who wants the best for himself and his born and unborn children, I will be donating my dad’s church as a PVC center if it is needed from INEC.

Any information or suggestions regarding this idea will be highly welcome.

Let’s all join hands together and fight to regain our dear nation from bad, corrupt and tribalistic leaders.

This should be in front page for wider audience

