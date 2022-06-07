Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said he warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and frontline presidential aspirant of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, against supporting President Muhammadu Buhari.

He spoke to Daily Trust against the backdrop of the controversy generated by his comment last Thursday in Abeokuta where he said he ensured the victory of Buhari in 2015.

The president, through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, replied Tinubu, saying many people contributed to his victory.

Adebanjo recalled that he warned Tinubu a long time ago that Buhari could not be trusted when he was packaging him as the best to be the president of Nigeria.

He stated that everything he said about Buhari had come to pass even though they said he was saying rubbish then.

“Those who doubted me said the old man was just talking rubbish. I said, ‘okay let’s wait and see.’ I won’t talk more until they finally ditch themselves out. By the time they finally ditch themselves, that’s when I will comment.

“This is not the time for me to say he should leave the party, I told him that a long time ago. You should refer to what people have said and what I particularly have told him.”



https://dailytrust.com/i-warned-tinubu-about-buhari-afenifere-leader

