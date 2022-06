THE BUREAU | POLITICS

By Madaki R.

While campaigning, Bello outlined his achievements in Kogi State. Among which was that he built the first chapel in Kogi government house.

He said he will solve all security challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

He went ahead to say that he will defeat Atiku of the PDP before 2pm in election day.

