I Will Support Anybody That Wins The APC Ticket – Ahmad Lawan

Ahmad Lawan Speaks ahead of APC Primaries, I Will Support any Body that will Win the APC Ticket

APC is one big Family, My Support will goes to any APC Aspirant that win the Ticket.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XukrdqF8f7s

President Muhammadu Buhari is keenly interested in who wins the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential ticket.

A source told DAILY POST on Tuesday that the Nigerian leader is favourably disposed to the emergence of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The insider was reacting to Monday’s announcement of Lawan as the anointed candidate of the ruling platform.

The declaration by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu has caused an uproar in the party.

Some chieftains are furious that Adamu made the pronouncement despite the decision by Northern APC governors to support a Southerner.

In a conversation, our source reminded the party and the public that Adamu was the President’s favourite at the March convention.

He said the chairman could therefore not have singlehandedly taken the position without the Buhari’s knowledge.

“Adamu’s stance is the same as the President. I can tell you that his comment means that Lawan is the President’s choice.

Ahmad Lawan Who Spoke with Press men ahead of APC Primaries says I Will Support any Body that Win the APC Ticket



https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/07/apc-2023-ticket-lawan-is-buharis-choice-source/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related