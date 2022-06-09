I Will Support You – Governor Umahi Congratulates Tinubu

HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS TO ASIWAJU AHMED TINUBU

I, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, the Governor of Ebonyi State, heartily congratulate the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your overwhelming victory in the just concluded presidential primary election.

Let me assure you that the Ebonyi State chapter of All Progressives Congress, and I will support you, and all the candidates of our party in the 2023 general elections.

Let me equally commend all aspirants and the APC National Working Committee for the smooth conduct of a fair presidential primary election.

I encourage the leaders and members of our party to come together to support the party for a victorious journey in the 2023 election.

Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE

Governor of Ebonyi State.

June 9, 2022.



https://www.facebook.com/100054156231218/posts/pfbid0WpJUVXyXwS2GEDS1w3Lcs2Ka1yKPtUrkVvGU1tUNHJDhXd1fDfVDs9reeG2F8QTgl/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related