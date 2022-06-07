If You Vote For Me, I Will Improve The Economy – Rotimi Amaechi

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRwngaKTFW8

I am the most experienced of all the candidates. If you vote for me, I will improve the economy. – Rotimi Amaechi

#APCPresidentialPrimaries
#APCSpecialConvention

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: