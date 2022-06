Chief Imam of Igbo Eze South LGA, Abdukareem Abdullah is dead, He die after a brief illness early hours of yesterday 22/06/2022.

May Allah accept his short comings.

Many Igbo Muslims faithful have taken to different social media channel to mourn the death of Chief Imam

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02PHuUbvJshHGtNBiBMCqX2DMXK5CR8MaFWhpDiWWPDEWsvpiuRE6EiQvtnbgeU3NEl&id=113971200350882

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related