Ikoh, Umana, Others Confirmed As Ministers

Senate begins screening of Buhari’s ministerial nominees

Previous Thread: President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a letter to the Senate last week, nominees who would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.

Senate now moves into Confirmation of Ministerial Nominees.

Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice moves that the Senate do consider the Request of Mr. President C-in- C, for the confirmation of the following nominees for appointment as Ministers of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in accordance with Section 147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended (Committee of the Whole).

1. Ikoh, Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State

2. Emmanuel Okon-Umana – Akwa-Ibom State

3. Ekumankama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State

4. Goodluck Nana Opiah – Imo State

5. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State

6. Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State

7. Odum, Udi – Rivers State

Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda seconds. Senate resolves into Committee of the Whole.

The Nigerian Senate has today CONFIRMED the following as MINISTERS of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Henry Ikoh

Emmanuel Okon-Umana

Ekumankama Joseph Nkama

Goodluck Nana Opiah

Ademola Adewole Adegoroye

Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub

Odum, Udi

