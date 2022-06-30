I’ll Resort To Fasting And Prayers For God To Direct Me On My Next Move – Ortom

According to the Benue State governor, when it comes to mobilisation, reaching out, and galvanizing people, Wike was a very strong factor

“Why can’t Atiku visit Wike personally? I am confused about what’s going on…I have resorted to fasting and prayers for God to direct me on my next move.

“Where were these people when the party was going down? Wike brought the party back to life. No person has contributed more than Wike in positioning the party,” he added.

Ortom said he expected Atiku to reach out to Wike and some members of his campaign committee, including himself, who voted overwhelmingly for Wike, to be his running mate.

https://leadership.ng/2023-its-an-insult-for-atiku-to-send-emissaries-to-wike-ortom/

