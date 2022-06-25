Ilorin-Based Lady Volunteers To Donate Kidney To Ekweremadu’s Daughter (Video)

Ilorin-based lady volunteers to donate her kidney to the ailing daughter of former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnnWX94Da70

The lady identified as Martha said she saw it in her dream that she needs to help the sick child of the politician.

Few days ago, Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested and arraigned before a UK magistrate court for allegedly bringing in a 15-year-old boy into the UK for a procedure where his kidney was to be harvested and transplanted to their daughter who has a kidney disease.

According to the prosecutors, a red-flag was raised after the passport of the donor claimed that he was 21 but at the hospital, he told the doctors just before the procedure that he was 15. The procedure was stopped since he was a minor and was asked to go home. He found his way to the police station where he alleged that he was being treated as a “slave”.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfOx81dgr5c/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

