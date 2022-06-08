‘I’m About To Break Up My Relationship Of 3 Years Due To Indecent Dressing’

Hello guys good day hope y’all are doing great.

Am writing this with so much grief in my heart as I feel depressed, sometimes love can come with somuch pains and joy at same time.

So recently I agreed with my fiance to relocate to a different city since she got a job over there, we agreed a scheduled time we wil have to see each other within a specific period of time. This is someone we share everything in common the love was great, she’s an awesome soul to be sincere.

I got so much attached to her, that it made me felt lonely and empty when she left, due to that reason I always want to call and check up frequently, This has been going on For about 4 weeks consistently, the first red flag I noticed was that she asked me not to be calling her frequently that sometimes it’s not really cool with her, I respected that fact and reduced the way I call but I was beginning to loose the trust I had for her.

She goes out with her friend frequently and they love partying, even when I consistently warn her about the late nights they keep most times in clubs and partying she keeps telling me she’s not a kid and she can handle things herself. Lately the relationship have been filled with lots of argument, misunderstanding, and the trust is beginning to reduce drastically.

Yesterday she uploaded a nasty picture as her display pics on WhatsApp, she was just putting on a top without bra, though she’s busty and all that, I asked her take it down and upload something more appealing and decent that am not comfortable with such pics, she began to rant and start saying all manner of things like it’s her privacy,her phone, her body,and she decides what to do with it, am an African man and I don’t welcome this woke mentality of women nowadays, feeling they need to be half naked to feel sexy I can’t cope with such indecent dressing, I told her am not trying to tell her what to do but atleast you should respect my opinion sometimes, I got angry and sent her a very long message about my displeasure. since then she has refused to pick my calls nor reply my messages.

She tried calling earlier today but I didn’t pick, I couldn’t sleep through out the night the whole drama was just playing in my Head.

Guys is this enough reason to call of a relationship or are my just being too self centered? have actually made up my mind just need to hear from different and more matured people in the house.

Thanks for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related