I’m Not A House Boy To The North – Orji Kalu

The Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, says he’s not a house boy to northern Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that Kalu who advocated South East presidency, had also in January announced his personal interest in the highest office in the land.

However, the former governor of Abia said he decided to withdraw from the race since there was “no zoning in APC’’.

He had since been campaigning for a northern President which has made some describe him as a house boy to northerners.

But addressing journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Kalu said, “I’m not a house boy to anybody. I don’t fear anybody. If the president is a northerner or a westerner I will tell him the truth because I have been to a stage in life where nobody feeds me. I don’t need to talk to anybody to be comfortable. I’m not even afraid of death. So, when I speak I speak the truth and that is the truth.”

He also asked Nigerians not to bother about Muslim-Muslim ticket reportedly being plotted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that is the only way the ruling party can win in 2023.

“If we don’t play the Muslim Muslim ticket, we are in trouble, and it will be difficult to win the election because the only thing left for Ahmed Tinubu today is to play a Muslim-Muslim ticket. If I am in Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s position, the wife is a Pastor in a Pentecostal Church. I will go for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. The most important thing is for the party to win. We should stop this rubbish about religion.

“Whether you put a Christian there, after all, if we win, already the wife is a Pastor and they have been living together for over 40 years. These are facts. So, don’t blame anyone, Tinubu’s wife is already like a deputy president. I am saying my opinion. I am a Catholic. This is Orji Kalu’s opinion. You cannot deny me my opinion.”

https://dailytrust.com/im-not-a-house-boy-to-the-north-orji-kalu

