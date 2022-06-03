I’m not a political emperor with entitlement mentality, Dapo Abiodun says after Tinubu humiliation

Mr Abiodun’s comment was an apparent shade at Mr Tinubu, who said in Abeokuta on Thursday that Mr Abiodun won’t be governor today but for his benevolence.

“I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance,” the Ogun governor tweeted on Friday morning. “I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself.”

Mr Abiodun’s comment was an apparent shade at Mr Tinubu, who said in Abeokuta on Thursday that Mr Abiodun won’t be governor today but for his benevolence.

Mr Tinubu has insisted that he has to be the next president of Nigeria. He was in Abeokuta on Thursday afternoon to meet delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“This one sitting behind me, Dapo, can he say he could have become a governor but for me?” Mr Tinubu said while pointing at Mr Abiodun.

The governor did not fire back at the event, but he appeared visibly humiliated.



https://gazettengr.com/im-not-a-political-emperor-with-entitlement-mentality-dapo-abiodun-says-after-tinubu-humiliation/?utm_source=ReviveOldPost&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ReviveOldPost

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related