Implications Of Tinubu’s Visits To Amaechi, Yahaya Bello, Osinbajo And Umahi

United We Stand Divided We Fall: Implications Of Tinubu’s Visits To Amaechi, Yahaya Bello, Osinbajo, Umahi And Akpabio

‘United we stand, divided we fall,’ is a well-known proverb meant to motivate individuals to work together more effectively. It symbolizes the beauty of unity in strength. To put it another way, it is preferable to stick together.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, the APC, has demonstrated what he is made of and why he has been able to stick out over the past three decades and remains the numero uno in Nigeria politics.

Around this time last week, there was concern in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s camp about plans to cheat him out of the presidential primaries; it appeared as if the Jagaban was about to be taught a harsh lesson. Bola Ahmed Tinubu appeared to be standing alone, abandoned by personal friends and political allies.

The conspiracy notion was at its peak, and the word among the BATIANS was uncertainty. Unruffled, Asiwaju continued to travel across the country, engaging with party delegates and stakeholders while displaying incredible fitness.

Knowing how difficult the challenge of governing Nigeria would be, Asiwaju never wavered for a single day before, during, or after the presidential primaries. Just when Nigerians expected the Jagaban to take a break he still subjected himself to the rigors of political consultations.

Tinubu was spotted two days ago at Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s residence, and yesterday he was at Yahaya Bello’s campaign office and the residences of Chief Rotimi Amaechi, Dave Umahi, and Godswill Akpabio, his fellow contestants, in further consultations to build a formidable force in order to get the best team together to achieve the onerous task of taking the nation to greater heights.

This indicates that the APC presidential candidate has made a solid start in his effort to succeed Buhari, and Tinubu has guaranteed the party that the party will remain unified after the primaries. The strongest rope is formed by connecting hundreds of threads.

“Cross the river in a crowd, and the crocodile won’t devour you,” says an African proverb. Tinubu is leading the charge in ensuring the APC is united for the battle ahead, which is admirable and demonstrates the Jagaban’s energy and determination.

Only a united family eats from the same plate. Here are some amazing images from Tinubu’s visit to Yahaya Bello and Rotimi Amaechi yesterday that have gone viral.

