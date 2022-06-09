Independent Candidacy: A Viable Option For Proffesor Osinbajo (Opinion)

What if Proffesor Yemi Osinbajo comes out as independent candidate?

History has shown that indirect primaries in Nigeria have never produced candidates who truly have the interest of Nigerians at heart and we can no longer put the future of our children in the hands of these old inept recycled politicians.

I still believe in Proffesor Osinbajo and there is a provision for independent candidacy in our constitution.

I am convinced that this will be a viable path at this juncture, an option worth exploring.

