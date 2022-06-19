INEC Declares APC’s Oyebanji Winner Of Ekiti Governorship Election

Abiodun Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, has been declared winner of the exercise….

Abiodun Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, has been declared winner of the exercise.

Oyebanji, who secured victory in 15 of the 16 Local Government Areas of the State, polled a total of 187,057 votes.

Segun Oni, his closest rival polled a total of 82,211 votes while Bis Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), trailed with 67,457 votes.

Professor Kayode Adebowale, returning officer for the election, declared Oyebanji winner at a few minutes past 3am on Sunday.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-inec-declares-apcs-oyebanji-winner-of-ekiti-governorship-election

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related