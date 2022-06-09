INEC Guidelines: A Quick Summary Of The Contents Of The INEC Guidelines

From the earlier thread:

HERE BELOW ARE THE QUICK TAKE-AWAYS FROM THE NEW INEC GUIDELINES..

..

1. The Accreditation is going to be purely, wholly, and totally Electronic. (Section 18 and 19)

2. If the BVAS Technology fails to complete the accreditation of a voter, the voter cannot participate in the Election. (Section 20)

3. If there happen to be a wilful obstruction or resistance to the use of the BVAS Device in some of the polling units, such polling units shall be credited with zero votes during collation. (Section 100-ii)

4. What should now be determining the inconclusiveness of elections is no more the total number of registered voters in the affected polling units, but the total number of PVCs that were collected in the affected polling units.

5. If the number of recorded votes is greater than the number of the Accredited Voters (that is, as recorded inside the BVAS Device), then the Elections in such affected Polling-Units is regarded as voided Elections. (Section 40)

