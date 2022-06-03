INEC Releases Guidelines For 2023 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the legal framework that will guide the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said with the presentation of the Regulations and Guidelines, the Commission has concluded formal preparations for the polls.

He said it is the first time the Commission is releasing the guidelines nine months to the general elections.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-inec-releases-guidelines-for-2023-polls/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1654252267-1

Download HERE:

https://inecnigeria.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/REGULATIONS-AND-GUIDELINES-FOR-THE-CONDUCT-OF-ELECTIONS-2022.pdf

