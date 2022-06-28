INEC Reveals Number Of New Online Voter Registrations Per State

Reactions As INEC Reveals Millions of Nigerians in Each State That Just Registered to Get PVCs

In the weekly update, The Independent National Electoral Commission Summary. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has given the analysis of Nigerians in each state that recently registered to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs.

News Hub Creator

38min

According to INEC:

Many Nigerians who saw the headline on social media storm the comments section to share their opinions. Read people’s reactions on Facebook:

Governors of South Eastern states appears to be unconcerned about the poor performance of their states with respect to the ongoing PVC registration. I haven’t seen any action from them with regards to the mobilisation of people for PVC registration and collection. What will it take them to constitute various mobilisation committees that will work round the clock towards ensuring that more people are registered.

Does it mean that after the massive number of people this data remains the same? We are ready to change the narratives looking at the number of youths that registered.

It’s awesome that Ebonyi State is the highest in the South East in terms of PVC registration. Please other states should improve more because Ebonyi State is one the State that has the least population in South East.

