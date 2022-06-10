INEC To Deploy Additional 200 Machines To South-East For Registration

GOOD NEWS:

Finally, INEC has agreed to deploy additional 200 machines to South East for more registration!

Next?
Extension of online registration loading.

https://twitter.com/NGRLabourParty/status/1535326453205766144

