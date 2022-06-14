Influencer, Papaya Ex Caught With Her Married, Yahoo Boy Lover In Lekki – Gistlover

Influencer Papaya Ex Dragged Through The Mud! Caught With Her Married, Yahoo Boy Lover in Lekki

Raheem Abike, popularly known as Papaya Ex, who is also a popular and Controversial social media influencer has been exposed for having an affair with married man who is allegedly roped in fraud.

Makililo Nelson better known on social media as Styled by Maklin Scout, the fast rising Fashion Designer was also fingered to be her accomplice.

According to Gistlover, the married young man, who is reportedly so rich has been paying for Papaya Ex’s extravagant lifestyle.

The blog added that the young man has been on EFCC’s radar for scamming people on Telegram which is his main source of wealth.

In addition to being wanted by EFCC for fraud, the blogger said he was closely monitored and almost arrested by the agency but he escaped, leaving his mansion in Abeokuta to Lagos along with his wife and kid.

Gistlover added that Papaya is one of the reasons, he abandoned his pregnant wife and kids as she successfully tampered with the young man’s head.

Captioning the video of the moment wife of the alleged fraudster caught Raheem Abike and her husband red handed in Lekki, Gistlover wrote: “Hello tueh tueh! Otun ti zeh ooo, meet the Married Yahoo bio funding Abike , papaya isonu lifestyle and always lying on influencing money. The guy na ex funaabite and a very wealthy Yahoo guy who has been on the wanted list of EFCC for a long time.

The guy don marry and he don get Pikin sef But papaya don make the guy send the legit wife commot for hin house with hin Pikin and currently pregnant with the second child Information reaching headquarters be say Na telegram fraud the guy Dey do and he has duped millions of people, naso EFCC findam come him mansion wey him build for Abeokuta but he was able to escape through back doors and he finally left Abeokuta for Lagos, Lekki to be precise and he left the wife and daughter with belle for house.

Fiam papaya see ready made man wey get plenty fraud money to sparelike mother like daughter, Papaya mama muti OYO too try inside this life oo, dated Ajimobi, dated alaafin of OYO and Na side chic she be then, but her mama matter Na later, long story short the guy wife sha hear say Papaya don Dey knack her husband of which papaya is aware that the guy is married with kid but because of money she no gree comot , Na him buy papaya Benz , even this recent Mecca wey she go chase clout , Na the guy fund am.

The wife don Dey hear the gist say hin husband de date papaya because na island the guy dey stay now after EFCC came looking for him in Ogun state , the wife asked the husband but husband say Na lie say papaya Na olosho wey him Dey throw herself at him.

The wife con go island without informing the husband, come catch papaya for there. The matter was messy and she and papaya had a fight wey she disgrace papaya��Na so side chic papaya vex say wife disgrace am ooo, come tell the guy make him pursue him wife and pikin for Lekki that night , naso leggy( his nickname ) pursue pikin and wife with belle for that night oo.

One week later he come dey beg whereas the wife told our source that she won’t be disrespected and she ended her marriage with leggy. Plenty details still Dey but I Dey wait for papaya dogs make them say pim, one seconds I scatter everywhere as he Dey Hot, i Dey wait , I come in peace.”

However, Papaya Ex has not officially reacted to the heavy accusations leveled against her, instead she continues to upload her regular posts on her social media platforms.



https://www.gistlover.com/influencer-papaya-ex-dragged-through-the-mud-caught-with-her-married-yahoo-boy-lover-in-lekki/

Can Do Whatever I Like: Papaya Says After Being Accused of Dating Married Man in Viral Clip, Tells Her Side

Papaya Ex reacts to Gistlover’s claim of dating married man Not long after the video of Papaya made the rounds online, the young lady took to her social media pages to react.

The social media influencer shared a series of posts and in one of them, she accused Gistlover of trying to use her matter to blow their page by posting fake gist to blackmail her. Papaya then denied claims of dating the married man and added that she is not going to kiss up to the blogger and they should post whatever they want.

The young lady added that she can also do whatever she wants and a blog cannot dictate to her.

In a subsequent post, Papaya recounted how Gistlover had initially claimed her mother was dating late ex-governor, Ajimobi, then dating the late Alaafin of Oyo among other things. The young lady then went ahead to note that the Alaafin of Oyo is her grandfather and that she grew up in the palace. Papaya made it known that her mother, Muti Oyo, is one of the biggest textile vendors in Oyo. Papaya concluded her post by saying that she won’t be bullied into silence by Gistlover.



https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/celebrities/1474363-i-can-do-whatever-i-like-papaya-says-after-being-accused-dating-married-man-viral-clip-tells-her-side/

