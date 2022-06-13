Insecure Idiot Forming Gangsta Wannabe – David Hundeyin Blasts Burna Boy

Investigative journalist David Hundeyin blasted Burna Boy for allegedly shooting a married man at a club in Lagos State. The journalist believe the Grammy award winning artist is just a wannabe gangster.

The husband, who was identified as Iregbami Lawrence, was reportedly hit by a bullet in the thigh and the other victim was grazed by the bullet. They were later rushed to Navy hospital for treatment.

Read the story here

Journalist Hundeyin took to his Twitter handle and expressed his disappointment at the Afrobeats singer.

I’m sure if you take @burnaboy’s security away and put him in the same room with the actual kind of gangsta he’s always roleplaying, he will wet himself.

Insecure idiot that went to Corona School but is out here waving guns and acting like the hardman he absolutely is not.

Foolish child that went to the same school with Yemi Osinbajo but is out here forming Port Harcourt street boy and laughing while his security shoots innocent people just minding their business.

One day that street you love to roleplay so much will catch you. One day.

Which nonsense PH boy vibe? This òdè that was classroom olodo at Corona School? Born and raised in Lagos. Spoiled brat!



https://twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1536051080076963840?t=_ZE_ncJrdRjuNIB8Qw1dxg&s=19

